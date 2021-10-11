Obituary: Clyde (Buck) Harmon

September 23, 1938 – October 4, 2021

Clyde Cadet (Buck) Harmon, 83, of Masonville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 4, 2021 at McKee Medical Center in Loveland following a brief illness.

The first of three sons, Clyde was born September 23, 1938 to Clyde W. and Lois L. (Johnston) Harmon in Flagler, Colorado. They lived on farms in the Siebert area until 1951, when the family moved to Loveland.

Buck, as he was known to his friends and family, was an excellent heavy equipment operator and worked several construction jobs before retiring after 40 years with the Larimer County Road and Bridge Department. Not content with retirement, he started a small rock crushing operation with his son Clint and brother-in-law Ed Kitchen in Estes Park.

He could fix anything and always had several projects ongoing or pieces of equipment to work on. He had a gift for and took great pride in making something out of nothing. His major form of recreation was attending farm auctions in search of more projects or parts for his other projects.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Moneta Anne (Kitchen) Harmon of Masonville; daughter Ardan (Ron) Smith of Loveland, son Clint (Kristin) Harmon of Masonville, daughter Leona (Matt) Luce of Loveland; grandchildren Michael Smith of Evans, Clayton Harmon of Grand Junction, Cayla Harmon of Pierce, Tanner and Eli Luce of Loveland; great-grandchildren Gabriel and Abigail Smith; brothers Ervin (Arlene) Harmon of Woodland Park and Rick Harmon of San Diego, CA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11am at the Buckhorn Presbyterian Church in Masonville. All are welcome to attend.

