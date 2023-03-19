Obituary: Col. Roy Wayne Peterson

Col. Roy Wayne Peterson

Provided Photo

May 2, 1934 – February 9, 2023

It is with sadness that we must announce the passing of a wonderful man, Roy Wayne Peterson of Kingsland, Texas at Granite Mesa Health Center on the morning of February 9, 2023.

As many of you may recall, The Colonel would often say, “Oh, man, how much time do you have?” Relative to that jest, it will be very challenging to highlight his many milestones and accomplishments in a succinct way. And as this doesn’t begin to cover the details of his special life, please know that it’s rumored that Roy Stories are often told at Crazy Gals in Kingsland.

He was born to Theodore and Eleanor Peterson at his grandparents’ home in Windsor, Colorado, worked on the farm there, excelled in Football, Basketball and Track, rode his Harley, and planned to achieve his early childhood dream of becoming a pilot. Payment for a part-time job of helping to load crop dusting planes was in plane rides! Marriage to high school sweetheart Jeannette Mae Jacoby preceded attendance to CSU where he played football, joined ROTC, welcomed a daughter and a son, earned a degree in Physical Education, and was commissioned by the USAF in 1959.

Roy’s distinguished Air Force career as fighter pilot, flight instructor, Chief ATC Stan/Eval, Squadron Commander, and finally Director of Operations at Bergstrom AFB was the highlight of his life, spanning 30 years and 28 days until his retirement on September 1, 1983. Planes piloted included the T-34, T-37, T-38, the F-100 Super Sabre (the Hun), and the F-4 Phantom II. There were many moves to many bases, including to Misawa AFB in Japan (six weeks after the Peterson family welcomed their 2nd daughter), two tours in Vietnam, achievement of the rank of Colonel, and graduation from Air War College.

After retirement Roy and his wife of 52 years BJ (Barbara Jane Meader) moved permanently to their lake house in Kingsland, on the Colorado River, enjoying all water sports. They also bought nearby Eagle Ridge Ranch and raised a few pampered cattle and you can be sure the grounds were pretty much as manicured as his yard! Roy had an ongoing passion for collecting Corvettes and up until a few years ago rode his Harley Road King around the hill country with BJ and dear friends. They were both very active in their beloved church since 1985, Kingsland Community Church.

“Pete” Peterson had many friends and loved ones. Surviving are his wife, BJ, daughter Robin Moreng (Nathan), son Ron Peterson (Pam), daughter Shelley Collette (Dan), stepdaughter Debbie Battle (Roger), Lesa Scruggs (Steve), grandchildren Jared, Aaron, Kelsey, Kevin, Kendra, Jill, Jiffy and eleven great grandchildren with another expected in August. He leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews as well. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Dorothy, Kenneth, and Beverly.

A military funeral took place on Friday February 24th at 10:00 am at Kingsland Community Church, 1136 Hwy 1431, Kingsland, Texas 78639, with streaming video available at the church website https://www.kingslandcommunitychurch.com . An Honor Guard flag ceremony followed at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, 4219 Park Road 4S, Burnet, Texas 78611. We are thankful for the nurses, doctors, and others who cared for our Colonel Roy, especially Clancy, Tara, Dr. Goldstein, Bre, Krystal, Gilbert, Neil, Eli, Toni, and Jeff.