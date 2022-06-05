Obituary: COLT DANIEL REISIG

COLT DANIEL REISIG

December 22, 2007 – June 25, 2022

Colt Daniel Reisig, 14, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Lewistown, MT. Colt was born in Lewistown on December 22, 2007 to Dustin and Rebecca (Eckhardt) Reisig.

Colt was an excellent student and in the eighth grade; beloved by fellow students, faculty and administration. He was part of the “Hogs” – the line in football playing both offense and defense. He was proud of his efforts and playing almost every single play of every game he was in. He was a phenomenal wrestler having only wrestled his 7th and 8th grade years. Everything he did was done to the best of his ability.

Colt was a hard worker. Previously mentored by Shawn and Tammy Grindheim, he was a 4-H member for several years, winning Grand Champion Replacement Heifer in 2017. He was a proud co-owner of Reisig Brothers Quality Custom Haying Company est. in 2020. Colt had immense plans for the future including restoring his 1977 Ford Highboy pickup with Resurrection Automotive in Billings.

Colt’s friends were of paramount importance to him. He wanted them to know how much he loved them. He had become an avid weightlifter and spent time every day working out. He was also a gifted photographer and sketch artist. He was proud of his accomplishments and loved his animals. He saw the best in everyone and could articulate what he saw as exceptional in them and wanted everyone to be happy.

Colt is survived by his parents, Dustin and Rebecca; brother, Jacob Reisig; grandmothers, Wanda Reisig and Audrey Eckhardt; as well as numerous aunts, ncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandma, Martha Warneke; and grandpas, Bob Eckhardt and Dave Reisig.

Memorial Service for Colt will be held at the Fergus High School Fieldhouse on Friday, June 3rd, 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Colt’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at http://www.creelfuneralhome.com