Obituary: Dale Alps

Dale Alps

Provided Photo

November 6, 1949 – July 1, 2025

Dale Alps passed from the loving arms of his family to the arms of Jesus on Tuesday July 1, 2025.

Dale Alps was born in Longmont. Co on November 6, 1949. He was the youngest of four children. He grew up on the farm, which was homesteaded by his great-great grandparents in the 1800’s .

He attended Loveland Schools, graduating from Loveland High in 1968. He was active in FFA in high school, holding Vice-President office his senior year. Being a fifth generation farmer, farming was in his blood. His happiest hours were spent in the fields planting, and harvesting corn and hay, and just being out in God’s creation. He was baptized into the Baptist faith.

Dale was a Cowboy, he loved the cowboy way of life, riding horses since he was a young child, and enjoyed roping.

Dale was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and cherished friend.

He loved to hunt. Dale enjoyed watching pro sports, he loved the Broncos, the Nuggets, Eagles Hockey, pro wrestling, and especially PRCA rodeos.

On August 3, 1974, Dale married his soulmate, Dona. Together they raised chickens, hogs, cows, a few horses, and three sons. He learned to farm the land and raise cattle from his dad at a young age. He continued raising a cow/calf herd until the time of his death.

In 1978 he started Dale’s Excavating, taking over the business from his father in law. He did Excavating for 42 years.

Dale loved country music. He enjoyed the music of Bill Anderson, LeRoy VanDyke, Charley Pride, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Gene Watson, Randy Travis, and Alan Jackson among others. Dale and Dona Square Danced with Foot and Fiddle Square Dance Club in Loveland for 20+ years. If he had spare time, Dale enjoyed going to the mountains and spending time on their property in The Retreat near Glen Haven.

Dale and Dona enjoyed cruises to Hawaii and the Caribbean and Mexico. He loved to watch westerns, especially Gunsmoke and Bonanza, the Rifleman, and any movie starring Clint Eastwood. He also loved to watch Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, Mrs Doubtfire, Home Alone, and the Karate Kid, over and over and over.

Dale and Dona often went to Las Vegas with friends, where he spent hours shooting craps with Matt. They often attended the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. He especially enjoyed watching the Wright Brothers contestants compete in the Rodeo Finals.

He is now in heaven with his parents Ivan and Evelyn Ries Alps, sister Hazel, brother Dean, his in laws, one brother in law and two sisters in law.

Dale will be forever loved and missed by Dona, his wife of 50 years. Sons Michael (Keli). Skyler (Amy), Clint (Valerie), all of Loveland. Ten grandchildren, (whom he absolutely adored), Kapryni (Jake) Rouse, Rapid City S.D., Austin Alps, Kordell (Gabrielle) Alps, Bailee Alps, Ashley Alps, Malea Alps, Kaydon Alps, Titan Alps, Ethan Alps, and Alivia Alps, Loveland. Also survived by three Great-grandsons (his pride and joys) Jaxon and Nolan Rouse, and Emmanuel Dale Alps., his brother Earl Alps Yoder, WY, and two Sisters-in-law. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Dale was a simple man who lived his life with determination, as he wanted. He was always willing to help a stranger, neighbor, or friends. He loved completely, and was loved by his family and friends.

He spent the past 4+ years fighting Cancer.

Heroes don’t just wear capes, Our hero wore a cowboy hat and boots!

Two hard working hands at rest, his journey on earth is finished.

To the world he was one person, to our family he was the world.

Memorial Service will be held July 12th at 11am

Calvary United Reformed Church

3901 14th St SW, Loveland, CO 80537