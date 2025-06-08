Obituary: DALE KIRCHENSCHLAGER

DALE KIRCHENSCHLAGER

April 24, 1932 – May 11, 2025

Dale Kirchenschlager was born on April 24, 1932 To Burl (Jerry) and Dorothy (Rorabaugh) Kirchenschlager. After living a satisfying and prosperous life Dale went to be the Lord on Sunday May 11, 2025 at the age of 93 years 17 days.

Dale went to school at the local country school at Schramm.

On March 23, 1953, Dale and Betty began their married life living in the A home large enough to fill with kids; Tena Kay (1954), Jay Bea (1956), Daniel Lee (1958) and soon Roger Dale (1960). With the three boys and Tena the family was complete and the home was filled with the wonderful sounds of FAMILY!

If his memory served him right, he says that he might have even been the first in the area to own an International combine with a row crop header. Dale was one of the first to have irrigation wells; with tow lines, flood and eventually center pivots. With all this, he was able to raise and feed all the yearlings in his small feedlot. At one time in this farming career he and the family farmed 10 circles with crops of corn, alfalfa, milo, sunflowers, sorghum, and probably others that we don’t remember.

In 1966 Dale became involved with the Kitzmiller Grazing Association by becoming a charter member; he was one of 4 or 5 still remaining today. Many hours were spent fixing fences and processing yearlings-once again this was a family activity. This might be where rodeo became a lifestyle of the Kirchenschlagers!

In years to follow, Dale found time to travel with his family and friends, when asked where he would like to go if he could go anywhere; his answer was always “North of Schramm”.

In 1980, times were hard for many; the opportunity to sell was brought before Dale. After making the hardest decision he ever had to make, a move was made into the city limits of Yuma. After the move, Dale remained active with the farming/ranching activities by helping Dan and Roger when they needed.

Dale is preceded in death by his wife Betty, son Dan and grandson Brandon Kalb. Those left to continue on are his daughter Tena (Mike) McCaslin; sons Jay and Roger, and daughter-in-law Kindra, 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren and 2 Great-great grand children.