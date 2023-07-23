Obituary: DANIEL (DAN) FRANK LIND

DANIEL (DAN) FRANK LIND

Provided Photo

May 15, 1955 – July 13, 2023

Daniel (Dan) Frank Lind lost his ten year battle with Frontal Lobe Dementia on Jul 13, 2023. He was born on May 15, 1955 to Paul and Florence Lind. He grew up on the family farm near Severance. He attended Windsor Schools and graduated from Windsor High School in 1973. While growing up, he was active in 4-H including showing market beef at the Weld County Fair. In high school he was an active in FFA and participated in several plays and musicals.

After graduation he attended Mesa College in Grand Junction and Utah State University. He completed his degree in agricultural sciences at Colorado State University. He then came back to the family farm and cattle feeding operation with his brother Tim and father Paul. His younger brother, Dave, joined the operation several years later. Dan loved the farming life and was active in the operation until the decline in his health. He was also an avid gardener with an impressive rose garden. Dan loved chickens, and he always had a flock of them running around. During his farming career he was an active participant in the Windsor/St. Vrain Young Farmers and helped restart the Windsor High School FFA program.

Dan never married, but he was a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews as well as a mentor to several young adults. He was a Godparent to seven children and a good friend to many. Dan had an unwavering faith in Christ.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Florence Lind and older brother Tim Lind.

Dan is survived by his brother David (Dave) Lind and wife Tammie, his sister Polly Winner and husband Scott, sister-in-law Janet Lind, nephews Brandon (Maggie) and Trent Lind, Justin (Will) and Ryan Kurtz, Michael (Jessie) Ackelson, Garrett (Mackenzie) Winner and Mitchell (Madalyn) Winner, along with nieces Brigid (Nate)Brumley, Aubrey Lind, Emily (Tyler) Kindsfather, Jaime (Derek) Smith, and Katie (Clint) Deporter.

A Memorial Service was held at Bethel Lutheran church in Windsor, Co Thursday July 20, 2023 at 10:00am.

Memorial gifts may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor.