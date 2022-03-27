Obituary: DANIEL KEITH GIBBS

DANIEL KEITH GIBBS

January 13, 1943 – March 14, 2022

Daniel Keith Gibbs, at the age of 79, passed away March 14, 2022. He was born in Keenesburg, Colorado, and at the age of five his family moved and settled on a farm east of Greeley. He was raised with his three siblings, Gaylord, Calvin, and Ruthalene by his parents Eugene and Sally Gibbs.

He graduated from Evans High School in 1961, where he was active in 4H, football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to study agriculture at Northeastern Junior College. Daniel also served as the Vice President of the Union Ditchboard.

He met his high school sweetheart, Janet Gibbs, in 1957 and they wed February 16,1962. They had four children, Richard, Bonnie, Dana, and Anne. He worked at Monfort Meat Packing Plant in Greeley during the 1960’s and farmed part-time.

In 1972 he pursued his passion of farming full time, and moved back where he grew up on the farm east of Greeley. He always believed in hard work, and knew this was the best place to raise a family. Along with farming, he worked other various jobs to help make ends meet which included; the sugar factory, pickle dock, and many others.

While the work on the farm was hard and long hours, he always found time to support his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren by attending all their plays, concerts, sporting events, and award ceremonies. His love and support never wavered. It was faith, determination, accomplishment, and his family that got him through the tough times.

Eight years ago he started a new chapter in his life. He moved to a ranch in Elbert, Colorado to be closer to his family. Because of his tenacious work ethic, he could not retire full time, instead; he raised cattle and hay. It was his way of life, calves in the kitchen, and a dog in his truck. He never gave up the freedom in his soul.

Daniel was a kind, caring, and loving person who had a heart of gold. He would never hesitate to help family, neighbors, and strangers alike. He made friends wherever he went because he had the ability to connect with everyone. Daniel was an angel on earth and his light continues to shine through all his loved ones.

Daniel was predeceased by mother and father, Eugene & Sally Gibbs, his sister Ruth Hindman, and brothers Calvin and Gaylord Gibbs.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet, and his children Richard (son) and Virginia Gibbs, Bonnie Gibbs (daughter) and Tom Bianca, Dana Wooten (daughter), and Anne (daughter) and Brian Miller. His grandchildren, Zachary and Gina Gibbs, Catherine and Brett Meinberg, Alisha McCracken, Jessica Gibbs and Cecil Applegate, Patrick McCracken and Dimitri Wooten. And his great-grandchildren, Grace Meinberg, Benjamin & Juliet Gibbs, Oliver McCracken and Delilah Applegate.

Services were held on March 26, 2022, and Daniel was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley, Colorado

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.stoddardsunset.com for the Gibbs family.