Obituary: DANIEL WAYNE TROYER

DANIEL WAYNE

TROYER, 75

July 19, 1945 – December 11, 2020

Simla, Colorado

Daniel Wayne Troyer passed away on December 11, 2020 at age 75 at the Good Samaritan Center, Simla, Colorado.

Dan was born July 19, 1945, in Limon, Colorado, to Margaret Laudeman Troyer and Perry D. Troyer. He was the oldest of five children.

Dan enjoyed the rural lifestyle. He grew up in various places around Simla. In the ninth grade, he moved with the family to Ramah, Colorado, where he remained as an adult.

As a child, Dan was active in 4-H. He showed sheep, rabbits, chickens and did other hands on projects. He delivered the Colorado Springs Gazette newspaper in Ramah, for seven years. He graduated from Simla High School, in l963. Dan attended and got a certificate of completion from an auctioneer school in 1965.

As an adult, Dan went to family and farm auctions and bought items that he thought might be antiques or things that other people might be interested in. He bought different types of metal that he could sell.

Dan enjoyed reading western magazines and had lots of cats. While at the Nursing Home, one his friends bought him a subscription of, The Fence Post. Dan would read the Fence Post and then share the jokes, etc. with other friends at the nursing home.

At the age of 60, Dan had a debilitating stroke. He moved to the Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Simla, Colorado. The staff took care of his many health needs and became part of their family.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Perry Troyer and brother, Ricky Ray Troyer.

He is survived by sisters, Breta Troyer LaVon (Gary), LosAngeles, CA; Norma Troyer Duncan (Dan), Yellow Jacket, CO; one brother, Leonard Troyer, Avon Park, Florida and one niece, one nephew, two great nieces and one great nephew.

Dan will be at the Simla Cemetary, Simla, Colorado and graveside services will be held in Spring, 2021.