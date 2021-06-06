Obituary: Danny Gould

Danny Gould

Provided Photo

Danny Gould, 65

December 19, 1955 – May 24, 2021

Platteville, CO

Danny Curtis “Dan” Gould, passed away on May 24, 2021 at his home in Platteville, CO. Born on December 19, 1955 in Longmont, Colorado to Lee “Bud” and Myrnaloy (Schulze) Gould. He grew up on the family dairy farm east of Longmont and graduated from Longmont High School in 1975. In his youth, he was a member and active participant in the 4-H Club. Dan began his working career as a farmer and years later continued to assist area farmers by driving trucks during harvest. In 1987 he started working for Dairy Farmers of America. Dan was a people person and consequently became friends with many of the dairy farmers. In 2020 illness forced Dan to stop working. Dan’s greatest joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren. Dan is survived by his wife Carol “Carrie” Hawkins; his sons Lee and Curtis; grandchildren Cash, Billie, Owen and Linzlee Gould. His mother Myrnaloy Gould, his sisters: Lynda Gould (Louis Kelley), Merri Gould, his brothers Terry, Jerry, Dennis (Jackie) and Robert (Jane). Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and 100’s of extended family members. Funeral services have been held. Interment was at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and condolences at howemortuary.com