Obituary: DARLENE PERRY YOUNG

DARLENE PERRY YOUNG

Provided Photo

August 26, 1926 – March 8, 2025

On August 26, 1926, in a sod house on the plains of Eastern Colorado in Washington County, a little red-headed girl, Roberta Darlene Perry, was born to Vivian and Eva Perry. She was welcomed to the growing family by Wayne, Evelyn, Gerald, and Rolland, and after Darlene, they welcomed Frances, Phyllis, and Marlyn. On March 8, 2025 Darlene left this earth after a short illness.

Darlene grew up on the family farm northwest of DeNova, attended school at High Prairie,and graduated from Otis High School with the class of 1944. There was a shortage of teachers due to the war, so Darlene filed for a certificate to teach and began teaching shortly after graduation. She taught at many schools throughout the area through 1957.

Although their families had been friends since both were small, Birdsall asked Darlene for a date when she was almost nineteen, and the rest was history. On April 15, 1949, Birdsall Young Jr. and Darlene Perry were married in her childhood home. Throughout their nearly 76 years together, they lived in several different places but never more than twenty miles from where they were raised. They attended Peniel Church of the Nazarene and Yuma Nazarene Church.

Birdsall and Darlene adopted a baby boy, Joneal Arlin, who was born on June 18 and arrived in their home on October 22, 1953. Five years later, on April 2, 1958, another little red-haired girl was born; two months later, Birdsall and Darlene brought Barbara Luanne home. Barb was later classified as mentally handicapped, but her parents loved her very much and provided everything humanly possible to make her life enjoyable.

Darlene was a hard-working wife and mother, helping with chores, checking cattle, feeding chickens, gathering eggs, and cooking three meals daily for the family and men who helped on the farm. Darlene drove the tractor and grain cart, enjoyed bowling, kept the books on the computer even at the age of 96, and helped in many ways to make ends meet to keep the farm and ranch operating. She will be greatly missed by her husband of almost 76 years, Barb, Jo & Rita, and her two favorite grandkids, Lanee and Chad (Christine and kids), her sister Phyllis, Birdsall’s brother, Vernon (Coral), many nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors, and former students.

The service was held on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 10:30 at the Yuma Nazarene Church.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Yuma Nazarene Church. Interment was in the Yuma Cemetery, Yuma, Colorado.