Obituary: DAVID A. “DAVE” WAHLERT

February 8, 1942 – June 11, 2021

Dave Wahlert of Fort Morgan, Colorado passed from this life on June 11, 2021, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, following a brief illness. He was born in Exira, Iowa where he lived for 34 years before moving to Colorado in 1976. Dave was involved in the cattle business his entire life and amassed a network of friends and business acquaintances throughout the country.

Dave is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mona; sons Jeff (Julie) of Sun City, AZ, Brad (Debbie) of Mitchellville, IA, Jason (Amy) of Prairie City, IA and Chad (Jara) of Kersey, CO; Grandchildren Jessica (Brent) Elliott, Meaghan (Mike) Irlbeck, Hannah, Morgan, Kade, Coy, Maisyn & Tatum Wahlert; Great Grandchildren Analise & Jake Elliott and Norah & Rylie Irlbeck. He is also survived by his sister Ann Martin of Exira, IA, mother-in-law Jean Hinman of Fort Morgan, CO, brother and sister in-laws; Doug & Peggy Hinman of Hay Springs, NE, Mitch & Travis Hickey of Brush, CO & Tammy & Jay Ellerman of Fort Lupton, CO and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Vera Wahlert, his brother John, his nephews Brett & Bo Tuey, brother-in-law, Fred Martin and his father-in-law, Rod Hinman.

A Celebration of Dave’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 10th at The Sanctuary Amphitheater at 14587 US Hwy 34 in Fort Morgan, CO at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Colorado Junior Rodeo Assn. Scholarship Fund (17035 Co Rd 26 Brush, CO 80723) or a charity of your choice.