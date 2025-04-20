Obituary: David Henry Kreikemeier

David Henry Kreikemeier

Provided Photo

October 7, 1934 – April 9, 2025

David Henry Kreikemeier, age 90 of Fort Collins, CO passed away April 9, 2025, at Pathways Hospice, surrounded by family.

David was born October 7, 1934 on the family farm near West Point, Nebraska to Alois and Matilda Kreikemeier and grew up with siblings Bob, Mary Ann, and Kenny. He loved playing baseball on local teams and working the family farm.

He attended The Josephinum Seminary in Ohio for several years, but then returned home to help with the farm. He met and married the love of his life and future dance partner, Betty Marie Ortmeier, when they were members of the church choir.

In 1959, he picked up his burgeoning family and moved to Bellvue, CO. He began his job at the local dairy where he worked for 40 years. He retired there in 2000.

After an initial retirement of 3 months, he worked 10 more years at a local greenhouse, inspired by his love of gardening. During that era, he spent the autumn months helping his son-in-law with the Iowa corn and soybean harvest.

He and Betty became avid square dancers during their empty nest phase and continued dancing weekly. They traveled extensively to pursue this passion. They also enjoyed attending the athletic and other school performances of their grandkids; their schedule was always full. They loved playing cards and games with family and friends.

David is survived by his beloved wife Betty, sister Mary Ann Emanuel, sister-in-law Mary Ellen, children Lori Johnson, Jean Flattery(Terry), Alan(Nora), Dean(Dawn), Joe, Jim, Jill Boyle(Larry); 16 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Alois and Matilda, his son Billy, and brothers Bob and Kenny.

Dave was a devout Catholic and shared his love of God and Faith with his family. He was hard working, always serving others, before himself. He loved his family above all and he will be missed dearly.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Friday, April 25, 2025 at St. John the XXIII Catholic Church, 1220 University Avenue. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Dave donated gallons of blood over his life. In lieu of flowers please consider blood or platelet donation at your local blood bank if you can. Or contribute to the Garth Englund Blood Donation Center (via UC Health Northern Colorado Foundation) in his memory: https://www.uchealthnocofoundation.org/donate/