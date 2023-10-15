Obituary: DAVID HOMER HENDRICKSON

DAVID HOMER HENDRICKSON

Provided Photo

December 12, 1930 – September 13, 2023

David Homer Hendrickson stepped into eternity on September 13th 2023, departing from Providence Medical Center into God’s arms.

He was born on December 12th, 1930 in Cowdrey, CO to John Arthur & Harriet (Hetty) Edith Hendrickson. Raised on the family homestead, David (Dave) learned all the practical skills required to maintain life on the ranch during the Great Depression and throughout World War II.

Dave enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 during the Korean War, Basic Training assignment of duty: Aircraft Turbine Engine Specialist. He attended the Hancock Foundation College of Aeronautics, Santa Maria, CA; Trained at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, IL; and stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, AK, in November of 1952.

While serving his country from this northern outpost, Dave wrote letters to his sweetheart Doris Pearl Herrington, and in 1954 she left her home in Loveland, CO to become his wife. Seven daughters followed over the next eight years, along with a homestead in south Anchorage where Dave built a house that withstood the 1964 Alaska Earthquake. His many careers include United States Air Force, Air National Guard, and the Alaska State Defense Force. He traveled the world while in the service of his country and never failed to bring home treasures from abroad.

Dave also was a lifetime member of the Carpenter, Millwright & Joiners Union. Some notable projects he assisted with include the Anchorage International Airport, the Anchorage Performing Arts Center, and the Bradley Lake Hydro Electric Project. Somehow he squeezed in a stint with the U.S. Forest Service and even ran a Hay Business dubbed “Poverty Flats” with friends from the Air National Guard. He was an avid downhill skier and a lifetime member of the National Ski Patrol. From Mount Alyeska in Girdwood, to Artic Valley in Anchorage, to Hatcher Pass in Palmer, Dave devoted himself to mountain safety year after year. He spent several winters operating a Bombardier Snow Groomer at Hatcher Pass, with his most recent passion being the founding of Skeetawk Ski Area, Palmer, AK.

When the winters gave way to Alaskan Summers, Dave would take his family camping. He was an expert fly fisherman and the trout could never resist his flies when he cast his line out over the Kenai lakes from his blue canoe. He also enjoyed auto racing ‘Back in the Day’, speeding around the old O’Malley racetrack in his hot rod #97. He was always busy in the garage rebuilding engines and keeping the family cars running. He enjoyed big game hunting for many years, filling the family freezer with moose meat for the long

Alaskan winters. He even took up Paragliding and gleefully flew off into the blue sky from the top of many a big hill.

Dave traveled to Colorado nearly every summer to attend family reunions, and assumed management of the ranch when his parents passed. When his daughters left home and scattered to the four winds, he sold the Anchorage property and moved to the Mat-Su Valley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Hetty Hendrickson; three older siblings, Adelia Waldron, Jack Hendrickson, and Mary Evans; and two younger siblings, Neil and Victor Hendrickson.

He is survived by: three younger brothers, Charles, Rodney, and William Hendrickson; numerous nieces & nephews; Adoring Wife: Doris Pearl Hendrickson; Seven Daughters: Rose Marie Hendrickson, Patti Lynn Crump, Brenda Beth Kuhn, Nancy Joy Valk, Lorna Joan Hendrickson, Jan Rene’ Ferns, and Molly Dee Hendrickson.

Grandchildren: Michael, Christopher, Jessica, Erin, Brandon, Arielle, Laura, Ian, Timothy, Susan, Jeffrey, Martin, Sarah, Kaitlyn, and Jared.

Great-Grandchildren: Layna, Da Coda, Zach, Bastian, Arianna, Emily, Elaina, Gabriel, Eleanor, Eyrie, Jack, Catherine, and Oden.

Great-Great Grandchildren: Skyla, Mira, Ceadar, and Briar.

The family wishes to express their heart felt appreciation for the medical professionals at both Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Palmer, and Providence Medical Center in Anchorage. Also, sincere gratitude to Legacy Alaska, Funeral Home & Cremation Service. An Open House and Celebration of Life will be held all day on Friday October 13th, 2023 at the family home on 13301 E. Verda, Palmer, Alaska.

It has been said that you measure a man when he’s standing on his toes reaching for the stars; When God called on him in the wee hours of September 13th, Dave stood to meet his Lord. He is at peace in God’s Kingdom. Cast your line out Dave & catch the stars.