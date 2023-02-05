Obituary: DAVID JOHN MAYHOFFER

DAVID JOHN MAYHOFFER

Provided Photo

December 9, 1954 – January 23, 2023

David John Mayhoffer

December 9, 1954 – January 23, 2023

On Monday, January 23, 2023, David John Mayhoffer was called peacefully home at the age of 68. He was born on December 9, 1954, to John Duggan Mayhoffer and Kathleen Ada Weckmueller in Denver, CO.

David was born a 5th generation Colorado farmer and as such he was passionate about agriculture. Throughout childhood and into his teenage years he spent every moment he was allowed working the family homestead in Boulder County alongside his father John and beloved grandfather John David, whose influence shaped so much of David’s professional and personal life. David’s life was also deeply guided by his stepmother Jeane who raised the children as her own after the tragic passing of their mother Kathleen.

Upon graduating from Wheatridge High School, Dave attended Brigham Young University, where he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Though he had been attending church meetings and activities with his sister Leannah for a year, he credited a performance of Handel’s Messiah with the confirmation he needed to join the church.

He completed his bachelor’s degree in Agronomy at Colorado State University, where he met his sweetheart, Tami Bullock. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 11, 1982.

Dave’s career included teaching Vocational Agriculture and serving as FFA Advisor before establishing Mayhoffer Family Farms near La Junta, CO. Through his work, he not only provided temporal means for his family, but instilled in each of his sons an appreciation for hard work and a love of the land.

David enjoyed a decade’s long interest in trains, model railroading, and farm toys. He was an avid history buff with an exceptional memory for trivia and nuance. He was a dedicated reader and student of a broad variety of classical and contemporary culture.

He was also a great example of faith in and commitment to Jesus Christ. He held various church positions during his life, touching the lives of countless individuals through his ministry. At the time of his death, Dave was serving as a High Councilor in the Pueblo Colorado Stake, including a special assignment to minister to incarcerated individuals with his wife, Tami.

Throughout his life, Dave’s gruff exterior camouflaged a deeply caring heart, earning him the nickname “Grumps” from his grandchildren. It was sweetly evident that he viewed his grandchildren as the crowning achievement of his life.

Dave is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tami; his sons, Edward (Lacie), Michael (Heather), and Philip (Sarabeth); and his grandchildren, Briley and Karsyn Mayhoffer, Jacelyn, Sawyer, Tayson, Whitley, Rynlee, and Kyden Mayoffer, and Edison Mayhoffer. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, stepmother, Jeane, and brother, Robert.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2305 Raton Ave, in La Junta with a viewing prior to the services beginning at 9:00 a.m.

