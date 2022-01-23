Obituary: DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

Provided Photo

November 17, 1946 – January 11, 2022

David Jones, 75 of Akron, passed away on January 11, 2022 at his home. Dave was born November 17th, 1946 to Harry (Buck) Jones and Maxine Verda (Heater) Jones. Dave was the youngest of four siblings; Juanita Johnson, Dottie McCaleb, Ruby Rinker, and Judy Stone. As a kid, Dave raised a little black pony which he raced at the county fair. Dave lettered in football at Akron High School which he graduated from in 1964. On August 31st of 1967, Dave wed the love of his life, Paula and then the birth of their only son John Paul in May of 1972. Dave and Paula went down the road rodeoing together on their great horse Bomber. Paula ran barrels and Dave bulldogged on him. They also mounted many cowboys on Bomber in the bulldogging. He was one of their greatest horses. During this time Dave and Paula went on to rodeo for many years until Dave tore up his knee.

After Dave was injured he went on to judge many amateur and high school rodeos. In the early ’70s, Dave worked at the Sugar Factory at nights in Ft. Morgan during campaign and shod horses during the day. Once the Sugar Factory closed he went to shoeing on the race track and shod horses full time. In his 40 years of shoeing, he shod many world champions, including reining, cutting, show, barrel, and racehorses. He also loved to go up near Cheyenne to go fishing for a vacation. Dave continued to team rope with his son John until he could no longer ride due to rodeo and horseshoeing injuries.

Dave’s career in rodeo went in hand with the county fair which led him to his position; superintendent of the calf riding and then on to his position of fair manager for several years. In 1998 Dave welcomed his grandson Ryan and in 2003 his granddaughter Kylie. Dave took joy watching his grandchildren compete in junior rodeos, team ropings, and barrel races. In 2012 Dave experienced his great tragedy and lost his wife, Paula of 44 years. Over the course of these past 10 years, Dave spent his time riding his John Deere Gator on the ranch helping John, Julie, Ryan and Kylie with the cattle, watching his son, daughter-in-law, and his grandchildren rope and run barrels. He loved his grandchildren, Ryan and Kylie beyond words. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Buck and Maxine Jones, his sister Dottie, and his wife Paula. Survived by his son, John (Julie), grandchildren, Ryan and Kylie. Sisters, Juanita, Ruby, Judy several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Akron Cemetery Gazebo. Interment will follow at the Akron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Colorado Roundup.