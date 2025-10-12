Obituary: DAVID WRIGHT KING

DAVID WRIGHT KING

Provided Photo

April 1, 1936 – October 5, 2025

David Wright King passed away on October 5, 2025, he was 89. He was born at home to Lawrence and Lucille King on April 1, 1936 in Boulder, CO. He was proud to be a Colorado native. His family grew up as ranchers and he was most proud of his horse “Toots” that he would ride to school when he was in elementary school.

He attended Louisville High School where he met and dated Kathryn Kuretich. He was also active in football, basketball and FFA. They married on April 21, 1956, and built a home on the outskirts of town where they raised three daughters. They spent 69 years together focusing their life around their daughters, horse shows and 4-H. David worked for 35 years at Sundstrand Aviation in Denver as a machinist and then a supervisor. He retired in 1990.

They moved to Longmont, CO in 1991 where they continued to raise horses, sheep and pigs. He loved attending the Boulder County Fair and would attend every year to watch the horse and livestock shows. His other interests were hunting, trapshooting and taking his boat out to Marshall Lake to go fishing. He loved telling stories about his life and would often humor his grandsons about all his stories growing up on a farm and the trouble he and his brothers would get themselves into.

He is survived by his daughters Jo Dee (Gary) Schlagel, Karen (Terry) Vanzant, Sandy (Doyle) Eicher and his grandchildren Cory Vanzant, Casey (Jessica) Vanzant, Bryan (Christine) Eicher and Brandon (Brittany) Schlagel. He was a proud great grandfather to Landon, Lincoln, Avery, Jaxsen, June, Cash, Kylee and Wyatt.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn, his parents, and his brothers, Roger and Donald King and grandchildren Tyler Schlagel and Libby Vanzant.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.