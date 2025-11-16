Obituary: DEAN ALLEN KANODE

DEAN ALLEN KANODE

May 2, 1935 – November 7, 2025

On November 7, 2025, earth hugged Dean Allen Kanode goodbye and heaven kissed him hello. He was born May 2, 1935, in Greeley, Colorado, to Oran (Kenneth) and Sarah (Allen) Kanode of Nunn. All Dean ever wanted to do was be a cowboy. His parents bought him his first pony when he was a toddler, and he developed a lifelong love of horses.

He graduated from Nunn High School in 1953. In May of 1957, he married Mary Lamm who grew up on a farm northeast of Nunn. After the death of her father, they moved to the farm to help her mother. That is where they raised their three children, Oran, Susan and Scott.

As the children were growing up, Dean spent many hours volunteering for various organizations. He was a leader for the Prairie View 4-H. He was president and a board member of the following organizations: Weld County Livestock Association; Crow Valley Livestock Association; and Hospice of Weld County.

Along with the family farm and ranch, he worked for local farmers and ranchers and had a custom hay stacking business. In 1999 he left the ranch, worked for a feedlot and then moved to Wyoming where he got to spend a lot of time in the saddle.

Dean came back to the family and with Mary’s grace, they were able to have gatherings. In 2022, he moved back permanently and lived with Scott and his wife Tammy. Last January, after a bout of sickness, he went to Broadview Health and Rehabilitation Center where he enjoyed being cared for and spending time outside feeding the squirrels.

Throughout his life, Dean loved spending time with people and visiting. He loved watching rodeos in person and on television. He was passionate about anything to do with the Western lifestyle and enjoyed hunting. A 90th birthday celebration was held last May where he got to visit with a lot of family and many cowboy stories were told.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents, sister Erma (Kanode) Murch, and a grandson, Bret Kanode. He was the last of 64 first cousins. He is survived by his sons Oran Kanode and Scott Kanode (Tammy), and daughter, Susan Kanode. Also grandchildren, Ryan Kanode, Derek Kanode, Adam Kanode (Samantha), Rashae Herrick (Jeremy), Aimee Kanode, Chance Kanode and Cade Kanode. He treasured visits from his great-grandchildren, Bret Kanode, Treston, Brexley, Baylor and Truitt Herrick.

Burial will take place at the Mountain View Cemetery in Nunn, Colorado, at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 17th. A celebration of his life will be held at Crow Creek Events Center, 37442 CO-392, Briggsdale, Colorado at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow with lots of time to visit.

Because Dean loved sharing his love of horses, cattle, rodeo, and going to church, the Dean Kanode Memorial Scholarship for rodeo bible camps will be established.

To send the family condolences please visit http://www.marksfuneralservice.com .