Obituary: DEAN ALLEN PRULL

DEAN ALLEN PRULL

June 24, 1943 – January 3, 2022

God called Dean Allen Prull home unexpectedly on Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home in La Junta, CO. Dean was born on June 24, 1943, in Loveland, CO to Dwayne and Elaine Prull, he was the second of three children.

Dean attended school in Loveland prior to joining the Air Force in December of 1960, where he was stationed in Japan, served in Vietnam and completed his service as an instructor at Lowry Air Force Base. During his time at Lowry Air Force Base Dean met the love of his life Althea Ochsner who he had spent the last 57 years with and were blessed with four children Kellie, Deana, John and Nicole.

He started off farming and ranching, only to find himself leaving his passion to pursue a long career in construction. Some of Dean’s proudest accomplishments were constructing several Shakey’s Pizza Parlors, The Bank of Fairplay, multiple places in Summit County and 15 years with Cooper Medical where he built medical facilities. At his passing Dean was currently working as a construction superintendent for Nordstrom Commercial Builders.

Dean served his community in many ways, as a member of the school board, fair board, water commissioner for the town board, he served as Mayor of Fairplay and many more. Dean was always willing to help in any way to better his community.

Family and faith were an essential part of Dean’s life. Loving his wife was one of his highest priorities as well as raising his children to work hard, have a love for life and the outdoors, to respect all and to serve their community. He enjoyed watching westerns, listening to country music, telling stories and sharing his lifelong wisdom to anyone who would listen.

Dean is survived by his wife of 57 years, Althea; children Kellie (Joe) Stoll, Deana (Charlie) Mitchell, John, Nicole (Jason Thornbury) Bradford; four grandchildren, Brannon Harris, Jaden Stoll, Shaylee Bradford, and Kailynn Stoll; brother, Thane Prull; sister, Analene (Jim) Torgerson, brother-in-law, Ken (Roberta) Ochsner; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Dwayne and Elaine Prull.

As a faithful man he loved the Lord, his family and friends. All who knew Dean were blessed by his generosity, his infectious smile, his willingness to always help anyone, his down to earth ways, his honesty and his love of life.

A celebration of Dean’s life will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Harvest Fellowship Church in Brighton with Pastor Mark Hardacre officiating.

