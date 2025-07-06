Obituary: DEAN BINDER

DEAN BINDER

Provided Photo

January 26, 1944 – July 29, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dean Binder, age 81, husband, father, grandfather, son and friend. He passed away peacefully on Sunday June 29th surrounded by family. Dean was born on January 26, 1944, to Floyd Raymond and Esther (Webber) Binder in Windsor, Colorado. Dean grew up on the Little Thompson Ranch on the west side of Milliken. He attended Milliken schools, where he graduated from Milliken High School in 1961. Upon graduation, Dean attended 1 year at CSU in Fort +-Collins, CO, but upon the passing of his father he felt the need to return home to run the family farm. In 1963, set up on a blind date by their friend, Dave Conklin, Dean met Joyce Lucille Reichert and they were married in July of 1964. Dean and Joyce had 3 children, Deana Ralynn Binder-Flessner, Keith Floyd Binder and Randall Dean Binder.

In his early years Dean helped his grandfather and father farm the land that his grandfather purchased in 1904, raising potatoes, alfalfa, sugar beets and feed crops. As time went along, they no longer raised potatoes, but continued to raise sugar beets, alfalfa, wheat, barley and feed corn.

Alongside the farming operation, in the winter months Esther, Dean and his brother fed 2000 head of cattle for Big Horn Ranches, located in Walden, CO for Cebe Hanson and Mr. A.D. Davis who was from Florida. Dean was also very proud of his own Black Angus Cattle operation.

Dean served his community in many ways. He served on the Thompson Water Users Association, serving the Hillsboro Ditch system and Farmers Extension. Dean was formerly a member of the Milliken Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, and was the Clerk of Session and was also a member of the United Methodist Church of Johnstown.

He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Raymond Binder, mother Esther Webber Binder, grandson Kenneth Charles Binder, father in-law Waldo Reichert, mother in-law Charline Reichert, and sisters in law Jolene and Susan Reichert.

Dean is survived by his wife Joyce Binder, children, Deana (Todd) Binder-Flessner, Keith (Carol) Binder and Randy (Kristen) Binder and grandchildren, Andrew Flessner, Matthew (Allison) Flessner, Daniel Binder, Mark Binder, and Michael Binder.

He was and will always be deeply missed and loved.

A Life Celebration Service will be held at 10:30A.M. on July 8th 2025, at The Grace Community Church, 2033 W 1st Street, Johnstown, Colorado.