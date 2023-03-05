Obituary: Delbert Temple

Delbert Temple

April 13, 1931 – February 22, 2023

Delbert “Del” Temple of Mead, Colorado passed away February 22, 2023 at the age of 91.

He was born April 13, 1931 to Floyd and Margery (Eibert) Temple. He was raised in Cheyenne County in eastern Colorado along with his ten siblings. He started working for the Union Pacific railroad at a very young age. He later moved to Denver, Colorado where he worked for and retired from the Denver & Rio Grande railroad as a welder and carman. He married Vivian Ritchie August 16, 1958 and settled on a small acreage outside of Mead, Colorado where he lived his dream of farming and raising livestock.

He is survived by his wife Vivian and four sons, Danny (Denise) Temple of Center, Colorado, Dave (Joy) Temple of Beaverton, Oregon, Paul (Vicki) Temple of Platteville, Colorado, Philip (Pam) Temple of Plover, Wisconsin, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister Florence Caldwell of Salina, Kansas, brothers Raymond of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and Francis of Salina, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruby Lamer, and brothers Bob, Harry, Ted, Lee, Vernon, and Lonnie. There will be a celebration of life for the family later this spring or summer. Memories of Del and condolence for his family are welcome at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com .