Obituary: DELL L. GRIFIFITH

Dell L. Griffith, 87 of Batavia, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Premier Genesee. He was born August 20, 1933 in Franklinville, NY to the late Harry (Eleanor Smith) Griffith. There are no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Cloud Foundation http://www.thecloudfoundation.org.