Obituary: DELTON DUNCAN

DELTON DUNCAN

– January 10, 2024

Tribute to Delton Duncan

The Kuhn North American Family lost a close friend and team member on January 10, 2024 When Delton Duncan passed away unexpectedly.

Delton grew up in Scottsbluff, NE. and worded at his Dad’s gas station and local farms growing up. He married at age 18 and relocated his family to Colorado, where he initially worded in construction an then farmed for 13 years. He utilized KUHN equipment at the farm and was impressed with the quality. In 2007, Delton started as a Truck Mount/Repair Technician at KUHN’s retail store in Greeley, CO. As the store operations became more specialized, he moved to the Parts Specialist role for the Greeley store in Sept. of 2021

Adam Kaiser, Retail Store Operations Manager, shared, “We have lost not just a co-worker, but a good friend. Delton had a vast knowledge of KHUN equipment, which is why the Parts Specialist position fit him so well. Customers respected his opinion and the advice he gave to them. He was the overall team culture, providing advise or a hand where needed. He will be missed by our team and our customer.”

Delton’s contributions and dedication to the company over his 16-year career with KNA will be sincerely missed

Memorial May 19th from 1:00 to 3:00 PM will be held at KUHN 701 Cherry Ave. Open House.