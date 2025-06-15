Obituary: DELWIN LEE ANDREW

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

DELWIN LEE ANDREW

Provided Photo

July 17, 1950 – May 20, 2025

Delwin L. Andrew, 74, of Bayard, Nebraska, passed away at Regional West Medical Center, May 20, 2025.

He was born July 17, 1950, in Longmont, Colorado, to Donald and Elaine (Madison) Andrew. He received his early education at Hygiene Elementary graduating from Longmont High School, attended Colorado State University and graduated on the Dean’s List.

He married Carol Ann Teddy and made their home in Bayard, Nebraska. In Bayard he found his calling to be a farmer and truck driver. He also became a member of the Teamsters Union and the Farmers Bureau.

Survivors include brother Leroy (Vicky) Andrew; nephews Jeff (Audry) Andrew, Jared (Tara) Andrew, Brad (Tanya) Andrew; stepdaughter Laurie (Matt) Barber and children Alison, Gavin, Kendall, and Taylor Barber; stepson Paul (Cherri) Teddy and children Tyler and Jessica Teddy, Chris (Heather) Nelson, Matt (Alyssa) Nelson; many grand nieces and nephews; 1 great grandson; 1 great grandniece.

He is preceded by his wife Carol, parents, and brother Lynn (Violet) Andrew.