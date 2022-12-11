Obituary: DENNIS E. (DENNY) MEKELBURG

DENNIS E. (DENNY) MEKELBURG

Provided Photo

December 9, 1943 – November 27, 2022

Dennis E. (Denny)

Mekelburg

Dec. 9, 1943 – Nov. 27, 2022

Dennis E. (Denny) Mekelburg was born on December 9, 1943 to Stanley and Violet Mekelburg of Yuma, Colorado. He and his older sister, Arlene, attended Brand grade school. He later graduated from Yuma High School in 1961. In high school, he played football and was on the 1960 state champion team. He was also an active FFA and 4-H member showing and judging livestock. After high school, he served two years in the US Army.

Growing up, Denny always wanted to be a cowboy. He rode his family’s milk cow until he got a horse. He loved roping calves in his younger years and later enjoyed team roping with family and friends. He won his first buckle in Fort Morgan, roping calves on his 2 year old mare, Stardust. Later on, in 1982, he was proud to win the Yuma County Fair team roping after trying for many years. He and his wife, Penny, also won the county fair ribbon roping.

He met his wife Penny in the sandhills of Nebraska. They married in September of 1971 and made their home northeast of Yuma. To this union, two children were born, Billy Jim (BJ) and Jamie Jo. Denny loved his family and spent a lot of time hauling them to gymkhanas, ropings, rodeos and livestock shows. At home, a lot of good times were spent in his arena. He didn’t care to farm but loved being a rancher and cowboy. In the fall, Denny liked to hunt. He got his last deer a few years back when he could hardly walk. He was most happy at home and was so very proud of his kids and grandkids and all of their many accomplishments.

Denny passed away on November 27, 2022 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Penny; son BJ (Jill) Mekelburg of Eckley, CO; daughter Jamie Jo (Brian) Axtell of Anton, CO; grandchildren Jayci, Lyndsey, Taryn, and Kaitlyn Mekelburg and Clay Axtell; sister Arlene (Merlyn) Grace of Lewellen, NE; mother-in- law Alice Cotton of Lewellen, NE; and brother-in-laws Fritz (Deanna) Miller and Tuff Cotton, both of Oshkosh, NE. He will also be missed by his many extended family and friends.

Denny requested no funeral service. The family will be hosting an informal gathering of friends and family on Monday, December 12th at the Yuma County Fairgrounds in Yuma from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Please come as you are, boots and jeans are just fine, and share stories and memories of Denny.