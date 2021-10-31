Obituary: DEWAIN LYLE SHAPLEY

DEWAIN LYLE SHAPLEY

Provided Photo

April 1, 1944 – October 21, 2021

Dewain Lyle Shapley, 77, of Stoneham passed away Thursday, October 21st , 2021. He passed at his family homestead surrounded by family and friends. Viewing will be held from 12 – 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 27 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 4 -6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28 at Stoneham Community Building with Ken Holzworth officiating. Final interment will be at the Liberty Cemetery overlooking the family homestead.

Dewain and brother Leland were the third generation to live on the Shapley homestead, a Colorado centennial farm, established in 1910. He was born in Sterling, Co on April 1st, 1944 to Lyle and Ethel (Rogers) Shapley. Attending the one room Liberty schoolhouse north of Stoneham, Dewain completed grades 1-8. He then graduated from Greeley High school in 1962.

Upon graduation Dewain, returned home to Stoneham to help operate the family ranch. While working alongside his dad, he served our country by enlisting in the national guard for six years. While running the ranch he drove the school bus from 1964 to 1966. He then worked at the Welsh Grain and Feed and Louisberg Elevator for over 45 years. Starting in 1968, he began working the sale for Livestock Exchange. Dewain worked for the sale barn for well over twenty years. As part of the Young Farmers Association, he also served on the Stoneham Telephone Company board for many years, then becoming President. In addition to his many job titles, Dewain was also known for his custom hay swathing and baling services.

On November 8th, 1970 he married Nancy Stephen in Brush, CO. The couple then lived in the town of Stoneham for 6 years. They returned to the family ranch where they made their new home north of Stoneham. They dissolved their married in 1989. On November 24th, 1992, in Greeley, CO, the two were married again.

Dewain showed great pride in raising animals on the family’s centennial farm. Some of which included his horse Nick, dogs Rowdy and Moose, and his herd Red Angus cattle. One of his endeavors was when he caught a catch-a-calf that he then showed at the National Western Stock Show in 1963.

Attending local and some distant events, the” wild bunch”, (Dewain, Nancy, Dave, Carolyn Hughes) enjoyed many adventures. Regular Friday suppers, rodeos, and sales were some of the popular activities. Bigger adventures included the Pendleton Round-Up Rodeo in Oregon, National Finals Rodeo, and the annual National Sheep Dog Trials in Meeker, CO. Every four years, for twenty years Dewain and Nancy hosted the Shapley family reunion, one highlight being the homemade ice cream.

Dewain is survived by his wife, Nancy, brother Leland (Connie) Shapley of Eaton, CO. Children Graham and Bennett Shapley, Niece Karla (Randy) Cordova and Isaiah and Klara of Eaton, CO, and nephew Ed (Linda) Shapley and Graham Bennett of Thornton, CO. Even though Dewain and Nancy did not have children they often thought of Shelli Krager as their daughter, husband Jim, grandkids Tyler (Lindsey) Krager of Stoneham, Brett Krager and John Krager of New Raymer, great grandkids MaKenzie and Stetson Krager. He is proceeded in death by his parents Lyle and Ethel Shapley.

Contributions can be made to Feeders and Friends Benefit or Dewain Shapley Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.