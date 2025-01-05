Obituary: DEWEY KEITH ANKENEY

DEWEY KEITH ANKENEY

Provided Photo

December 14, 1929 – December 23, 2024

Dewey Keith Ankeney, 95, of Greeley, passed away December 23, 2024 at Meadowview. He was born on December 14, 1929 in Briggsdale to Glenn and Bertha (Ruh) Ankeney and grew up in the Osgood-Briggsdale area through the 8th grade.

The family moved to San Diego, CA during World War II and he graduated from Point Loma High School in 1948. Dewey served in the U.S. Air Force from 1949-1952. In 1956, they moved back to Briggsdale where he met Orlene Marie Campbell and they were married on December 9, 1961 in Greeley.

They farmed and ranched in Briggsdale, raising their two daughters. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting and was active with the Briggsdale schools, serving on the Accountability Committee and the FFA Advisory Board.

In the early years, they were active with the Osgood Community Church.

Survivors include his daughters; Delene (Dan) Davis and Debbie (John) Wellman, five grandchildren; Danelle Owens, Danny (Samantha) Davis, Eric Wellman, Lyndi (Luis) Cuellar and Emily (Joe) Story, eight great-grandchildren; Quin, Kennedy and Reagan Owens, Eleanor and Hampton Davis, Charlotte Story, Natalie and Rafael Cuellar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years and a brother, Kenny.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2025 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at AdamsonCares.com.