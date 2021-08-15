Obituary: Dianne Honstein
Dianne Honstein, 75
April 10, 1946 – August 10, 2021
Loveland, Colorado
Dianne Honstein, 75, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Lyle Honstein, sons, Mark (Lorri) Honstein & Brent Honstein, daughters, Jill (Darrell) Blum & Elaine (Gus) Steneck, seven grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. A Celebration of Life was held in her honor on August 13th in Fort Collins. She was laid to eternal rest at Grandview Cemetery. Visit http://www.allnuttftcollins.com for more information and to view her full obituary.
