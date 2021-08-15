Obituary: Dianne Honstein

Dianne Honstein

Provided Photo

Dianne Honstein, 75

April 10, 1946 – August 10, 2021

Loveland, Colorado

Dianne Honstein, 75, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Lyle Honstein, sons, Mark (Lorri) Honstein & Brent Honstein, daughters, Jill (Darrell) Blum & Elaine (Gus) Steneck, seven grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. A Celebration of Life was held in her honor on August 13th in Fort Collins. She was laid to eternal rest at Grandview Cemetery. Visit http://www.allnuttftcollins.com for more information and to view her full obituary.