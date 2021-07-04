Dick Mechalke

Dick Mechalke,

87

May 5, 1934 – June 27, 2021

Hot Springs, SD

Dick Duane Mechalke, 87, Hot Springs, passed away on June 27, 2021. Born on May 5, 1934, in Greeley Colorado to Elmer & Elsie (Wonenberg) Mechalke.

He was a graduate of Campion Academy Class of 1952 in Loveland Colorado and attended Union College, Lincoln Nebraska, before serving his Country in the United States Army.

Dick was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hot Springs and Greeley Colorado, serving as a Deacon and Elder and other outreach ministries, with a passion for missions.

The majority of his life, Dick farmed dryland wheat near Briggsdale, CO on his family farm. During his off-seasons from farming he built homes, logged timber, and hired out his services clearing snow, digging and excavating using his skid steer, dozer and backhoe.

Dick loved nature and the outdoors, as well as basketball and boxing. He loved his wife and family almost as much as he loved the Lord and was a friend to everyone he met.

Family members include his wife, RoseElla (Leatherman) Mechalke, daughter’s Wanda Sitzman, Janet (Todd) Bell, Renee Privetera (Dean); Grandchildren Eric (Lucy) Ollila, Roxanne Privetera (Eric), Nicholas Privetera (Zack), Andrew (Jessica) Pisciotta and Arlana Pisciotta; great granddaughters Agnes Ollila and Ziva Pisciotta.

Preceded in death by his parents Elmer & Elsie Mechalke and brother Jim Mechalke

Funeral Service: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Chamberlain-McColley’s Funeral Home, 3:00 p.m. These services may be viewed at http://www.mccolleyschapels.com/obituary/dick-mechalke

Memorials will go to support Missions.