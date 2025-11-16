Obituary: Dolores “Dee” Burns

Dolores "Dee" Burns

Provided Photo

December 20, 1935 – October 21, 2025

Dolores Ann “Dee” Burns was born on December 20, 1935, in Gillette, Wyoming, the second of four children born to Robert E. and Velma D. (Wintermute) Wright. She was raised on the family ranch in Campbell County, where they raised cattle, horses for ranch work, and sheep.

The ranch was thirty-five miles from town, so Dee attended a rural one-room school until seventh grade, when students began being bused to Gillette. She graduated from Campbell County High School and went on to attend Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University) for two years before returning home to work on the ranch.

Dee met Kenneth “Whitie” Burns at the Casper Bull Sale, and the two later married. They lived and worked on the O’Neill Ranch, Big Piney, WY and the Hay Creek Ranch, Gillette, WY while building their own herd of Hereford cattle and brought into the world 2 children Kenney and Susan.

In 1960 Dee and Kenneth moved their family and Herefords to Dillon, CO where two more children, Karl and Sandra were born. In 1969, Dee and Kenneth moved to a ranch in Hotchkiss, CO, and a year later her parents brought a Brangus herd to Stewart Mesa near Paonia. Dee eventually took over management of that herd, and the family moved to Paonia.

Dee hauled her Brangus cattle to all the major shows in the Southwest, continually earning top honors in the show ring. She was the first breeder to exhibit Brangus cattle at the National Western Stock Show, helping to bring the pen show and sale to Denver. Dee served as a board member for both the Southwest Brangus Breeders Association and the International Brangus Breeders Association, where she was widely respected.

Dee purchased a share in the West Elk Livestock Allotment where she loved riding, trailing cattle and camping overnight in the mountains, some of her happiest times. After Dee and Whitie divorced, she continued ranching independently until semi-retiring, when Dee enjoyed raising a small herd of goats.

Beyond ranching, Dee was deeply involved in her community. She served as a 4-H leader, was a honorary member and past president of the Delta County Fair Board and was active in Eastern Star. She also had served as board member and secretary of the Stewart Ditch & Reservoir Company and as president of the Stewart Mesa Domestic Water Company.

A longtime member of the CattleWomen’s organization, Dee served as president of the Middle Park CowBelles in Kremmling, president and treasurer of the Black Mesa CattleWomen in Delta County, and president of the Western Colorado CattleWomen Council. In 2005, she was honored as CattleWoman of the Year by the Black Mesa CattleWomen for her contributions to the organization and the livestock industry. She was also a founding member of the Delta County Livestock Association and received its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

In her later years, Dee became a resident of Willow Tree Care Center and passed away there on October 21, 2025. The staff loved her straightforwardness and honesty, traits that defined her throughout her life.

As the matriarch of her family and REW Land and Cattle, Dee spent her life working hard and leading by example. She took pride in caring for her family and managing the daily demands of ranch life. Away from work, she loved spending time with friends and family around the table, playing games and sharing laughter. Her steady presence, strong sense of responsibility, and appreciation for life’s simple joys shaped the generations that followed, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, perseverance, and commitment to family and community.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Davis of The Colony, Texas; her children Kenney (Teresa) Burns of Hotchkiss, CO; Susan (David) Miller and Karl (Joetta) Burns, both of Paonia, CO; and Sandra (Nevil) Speer of Bowling Green, KY. She is also survived by grandchildren Danny (Katy) Shuss, Klayton (Sonya) Burns, Kacie (Cade) Sallee, Brandi (Sam) Bunnell, and Lydia Speer; great-grandchildren Carter, Colby, Will, Lauren Grace, West, Nora Jane, Brooklyn, Jordyn, and Morgyn; and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings William R “Bill” Wright and Anna Louise “Midge” Carson; and granddaughter Codi Miller.

Cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held. Anyone who chooses to honor her memory with a donation please consider the Black Mesa Cattlewomen’s scholarship fund, PO Box 332, Crawford, CO 81415, or a charity of your choice.