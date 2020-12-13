Obituary: DON LEE SCHAFER

DON LEE SCHAFER

Don Lee Schafer, 87, of Greeley, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at his home. He was born July 21, 1933, in Garden City, Nebraska to Mel and Evelyn Schafer.

During his teenage years, he enjoyed working at several gas stations and as a golf caddy. Don served honorably in the United States Army. During the Korean War, he was the head mechanic in the Motor Pool. On November 30, 1956, he married the love of his life Virginia Kathleen Neyer in Englewood, Colorado.

During their marriage, they had four children. They were best friends and still in love when she passed 34 years later. In 1963 Don and his family moved to Greeley, CO where he began working as a diesel mechanic for Shupe & Yost Trucking until 1979. At this time, he decided to take his expertise and start the Don L. Schafer Truck Repair Company. He would always accept calls from his drivers while they were on the road to talk them through their mechanical problems and most generally get them back on truckin’. He will be remembered as one of the best semi-truck transmission mechanics in Northern Colorado. While being an owner-operator he pulled for Howard Trailer Sales, Monfort Transportation, and later JBS. He retired from trucking in 2002.

One of his favorite holidays was Christmas when he would put up his semi-truck Christmas light display. It brought him great joy to see lines of cars coming to see his semi. Don received enjoyment from working hard, taking care of his family, and fixing anything and everything in his shop.

Don loved going to his granddaughter’s (Rachel Graham) softball games, tending to his flower garden, and when he had time, going to coffee with his friends. He always looked forward to his son Roy coming over to the house on Sundays to work on many projects with him. His daughter Lou loved watching the Colorado Rockies and Denver Nuggets with him. They also enjoyed going on long car rides together. His daughter Kay remembers how much fun she had during summer vacation road trips with him and the family.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia, son Ray Schafer, and grandson Chad Schafer.

Don is survived by his sister Sally Mock, son Roy Schafer, daughter Lou Schafer, daughter Kay Schafer, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family wants to remind everybody to respect truckers on the road and pray that they always return home safe. In remembrance of Don whenever you see a truck, pump your arm up and down, so he can hear the air horn up in heaven.

