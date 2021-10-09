Obituary: DON WILLIS NOONAN

DON WILLIS NOONAN

Provided Photo

– September 26, 2021

Don Willis Noonan, age 89 of North Platte passed away Sunday, September 26th at Great Plains Health.

Don was born in Greeley County, Nebraska to John Noonan and Mary Jessie ‘Phelan’ Noonan. He attended elementary school in rural Greeley County and graduated from Wolbach High School. He was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to Greeley County farming until drought and grasshoppers lead him to the Nebraska State Patrol where he proudly served for 26 years. At retirement, he was honored as an Admiral of the State of Nebraska. The only two things he ever wanted to do was to be a cowboy or cop, and he was fortunate enough to be able to do both.

He was married to Judith Smith Blackmon on May 5th, 1978. Don was an avid horseman raising registered Quarter horses that he shared with 4H groups being honored as a Friend of 4H.

Don and Judy loved to travel on the Harley having many great adventurous trips from Canada to Mexico.

Don was the 11th of 13 Noonan children. He is survived by Judy his wife of 43 years, 3 daughters Pamela, Norene and Camela. Stepsons Jeff and Kent Blackmon, 10 grandchildren, brother Gerard of Denver, nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Full Military Honors will be given. Book signing will be 9-5, Wednesday, September 29 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home who is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family.