Obituary: DONALD “DON” LEHL SCHICK

DONALD "DON" LEHL SCHICK

Provided Photo

DONALD “DON” LEHL SCHICK, 83

January 2, 1938 – August 23, 2021

Strasburg, Colorado

Donald “Don” Lehl Schick passed away July 23, 2021, following a brief illness. He was a resident of Prairie Creeks Living Center, Strasburg, Colorado at the time of his death.

Don was born in Denver on January 2nd, 1938, to Fred and Elizabeth (Lehl) Schick, joining his three older sisters, Shirley, Charlotte and Geraldine, to complete the family. They lived in the Box Elder area for several years, where he attended elementary school. He also attended school at Brighton and later the family made their home in Strasburg and he graduated from Strasburg High School in 1956. Following his graduation, he moved with his parents to their new home south of Fort Morgan where they farmed.

Don served his country, joining the National Guard in 1961 from January to July. Following his military service, he continued to work alongside his father, farming and running cattle until the death of his father, at which time he and his mother operated the farm.

Don married Margorie “Marge” Farner April 17, 1971 in Brighton. To this union a daughter, Corrie, and son, Fred, were born and the couple raised their family on the family farm, in the home his parents had built south of Fort Morgan. His greatest joy was becoming a grandfather to Madison, who was the light of his life.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Marge and son Fred, his parents, and his sisters, Charlotte Jones and Shirley Linnebur. He is survived by his daughter Corrie Griffith, granddaughter Madison Griffith and sister, Geraldine Middlemist, along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Don’s life is planned for September 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the family farm.