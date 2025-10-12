Obituary: DONALD “DON” LEO WARREN WERNER

DONALD "DON" LEO WARREN WERNER

October 31, 1931 – October 4, 2025

Donald “Don” Leo Warren Werner, 93, of Sterling, entered eternal rest Saturday, October 4, 2025. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am., Thursday, October 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sterling, led by Pastor Patrick Riley. Don will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

The fourth of five children, Don was born October 31, 1931, three miles north of Sterling to Henry and Mary Werner. He grew up and attended school in Atwood and Sterling.

Don worked as a farmer for most of his life and was an early pioneer in the center pivot business. He enlisted in the Army at age 16 and later served five years in the Air Force during the Korean War, including time stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1955.

Upon returning home from the war, he met the love of his life, Virginia Reitz, whom he married on December 29, 1956.

Whether in the fields or at home, Don found joy in caring for the land, especially his garden and lawn. Some of his fondest memories were made selling sweet corn with his granddaughters.

He loved spending summer days boating at Lake McConaughy and snowy winters snowmobiling with his family and friends. Don enjoyed gambling at Black Hawk and never turned down a card game, especially Knock, which he usually won. He was a lifelong Denver Broncos fan and attended countless games over the years.

A dedicated veteran, Don remained a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family, especially his granddaughters.

He has joined those who went before him in eternal rest: his father, Henry Werner; mother, Mary Werner; sisters Freida (Jack) Kohl and Helen (Bill) Bellew; and brothers Harold and Marvin Werner.

Don is lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Virginia; daughter, Cynthia (Bryan) Mutchie; sons Michael (Pam) Werner and Russell Werner (Ana Fetzer); and granddaughters Anna Werner (Brendan Francois) and Emily Werner.

Contributions may be made in Don’s honor to Trinity Lutheran Church of Sterling, 732 Clark St., Sterling, CO 80751, or a memorial of your choice.