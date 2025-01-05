Obituary: Donald E. Kanzler

Donald E. Kanzler

Provided Photo

September 7, 1936 – December 10, 2024

Donald E. Kanzler (88) received his wings December 10th, 2024 with his family at his side.

Donald was born in rural Platteville on September 7th, 1936 to Reinhold Kanzler and Margaret (Schmidt). When he was 6 months old, they moved to a farm in Ft. Lupton/Platteville area. He attended first grade at Wheeler School. Platteville and Wheeler schools consolidated and started the journey of becoming a Platteville alumni. While attending High School he excelled in sports, algebra and geometry. He was a member of the 4-H and the FFA. He always would say Father Farms Alone because of all the activities that are involved with FFA. During his High School years, he met his future wife, Shirley.

He was a diligent worker and lied about his age to work many jobs, like the harvest crew, potato dock, gas station and the REA.

Donald and Shirley (Maul were married February 8th, 1959. Donald and Shirley were blessed with five children: Michael, Steven, Dawn, Margaret and Richard.

Donald and Shirley farmed in the Ft. Lupton area. Don worked during the winter time when first starting out at the Sugar factory with Shirley’s brother Dick as well as working on different farming projects like digging beets, cutting corn and combining corn.

The two of them purchased their farm in 1975. the old 1910 farmhouse required remodeling. This was accomplished by the help of all the neighbors by means of good old Christian labor. Donald worked at the Platteville elevator, Big T Elevator, Johnstown Feed and them retired from Monfort Feedlot in Gilcrest, all while managing the farm with the help of his wife and children.

Donald and Shirley farmed in the Ft. Lupton area for 50 years until an ATV accident slowed him down. His oldest son, Michael joined him in managing the cattle and the farming with the help of his other children and grandchildren for the last 16 years.

Everywhere he worked he always made several good friends (always had a funny joke or story). Whether dealing with him on business or as a friend he dealt honestly and generously with all. A firm handshake was as good as his word. He was the local historian for those who lived here or there.

Donald is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley, two sisters Helen Volz of Colorado Springs and Wanita Margheim of Pisgah Iowa, Sister-in Law Alice (Charles) Woods of Longmont. His children, Michael of Ft. Lupton, Steve (Dawn) of Loveland, Cissy-Dawn of Dacono, Margaret (Roy) Patton of Frederick, Richard (Wendy) of Roggen. God Daughter Lindsey Hernandez (whom he lovingly referred to as “Maynard”), eight grandchildren, all of who was his joy whom he called his monkeys, and six great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his father, mother, nephew Adam Woods and God son Greg Maul.

He was laid to rest December 18, 2024 with a service held at the First Methodist Church of Platteville and burial at the Mizpah Cemetery in Platteville.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the First Methodist Church of Platteville, Colorado.