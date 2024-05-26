Obituary: DONALD GARY HOWARD

DONALD GARY HOWARD

Provided Photo

October 17, 1946 – April 28, 2024

Gary Howard went home to be with his eternal savior on April 28th, 2024. Born October 17,1946 he grew up on a farm outside of the Fort Lupton /Brighton area. He graduated from Fort Lupton High School in 1965, where he was also the Head Boy and was a part of the only baseball team in school history to win a state championship. He then went to University of Wyoming, and UNC where he graduated with a Degree in 1969. He spent time teaching in Carlsbad, NM and in Windsor, where he was a man of it all – math teacher, coach and even school bus driver! After teaching, he went back to work at the family farm, where he raised his own family.

He loved a good game of cards, Western movies and old country music. He adored his grandsons and would never turn down an opportunity to talk to a stranger.

Survived by his wife, Donna, daughter Ashley (Corey) Guildner, along with his grandsons Corey, Cayden and Carter. Also survived by his stepson Shane Wargo, brother, John (Diana), and sister, Marla (Howard). Preceded in death by his parents, David and Carol (Midcap) Howard.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Ft. Lupton on June 1, 2024 at 10 am. A luncheon reception will continue after at the family farm (8709 CR 4 Brighton,CO 80603).