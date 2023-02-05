Obituary: DONALD HENRY DEBUS

DONALD HENRY DEBUS

Provided Photo

September 28, 1932 – February 27, 2023

Donald Henry Debus, 90 of Sterling, Colorado passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. A closed casket funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Reverend Michelle Witherspoon officiating followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, CO.

Donald was born September 28, 1932, on the Debus farm in Proctor, Colorado to Henry Debus Jr. and Lidwina Lititia (Korbe) Debus. He lived on that farm until his retirement in 2001. He graduated from Crook High School and Northeastern Junior College.

Donald took pride in his farming and cattle operation. He married Madonna Lou Birt on February 14, 1954, and to this union four children were born, Valerie, Sharon, Gary and Greg. Donald was a member of the United Church of Crook, where he took care of the finance committee when the new building was constructed and was currently a member of Zion Congregational Church in Sterling.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lidwina.

Donald is survived by his wife Madonna; children Valerie (Sam) Simonson of Mullen, NE, Sharon Mollender of Raleigh, NC, Gary (Roberta) Debus of Sedalia, CO, and Greg (Helen) Debus of Proctor, CO; brother George L. (Norma) Debus of Sterling, CO, grandchildren Jason (Carissa) Mollendor, Ryan Mollender, Kristin Olson, Shane Simonson, Cody Debus, Brittany (Adam) Schlenz, Kira Debus, Alyssa Debus, Chloe Debus, and Hannah (Corey) Thorpe; 13 great grandchildren Kinley, Jameson, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Audrey, Walker, Nora, Anthony, Brailyn, Teegan, Bentley, Harper and Reagan; his extended family and many friends and neighbors, Bob and Marci Callan, Chris and Julie Brower and family and Alice Folladori.

Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to the Caliche FFA, 26308 Buffalo Rd., Iliff, CO 80736.