Obituary: Donald Ladd

Donald Ladd

Provided Photo

December 21, 1937 – October 31, 1921

Don Ladd, 83, of Merino died October 31, 2021 in Merino. Funeral services will be at 10 am Friday, Nov. 5th at the Merino High School Gym with Rick Miller presiding. Interment will follow at the Merino Cemetery. Don was born on December 21, 1937 in Sterling to Lowell R. and Birdie G. (Slater) Ladd. He went to school in Merino and graduated from Merino High School. He was a Professional Thoroughbred Horse Trainer his whole life. On November 16, 1958 he married Norma Jean Herman. They were married for 50 years until her passing on Oct. 17, 2009. Don enjoyed watching horse racing, sports on TV, Merino HS Football, playing cards, and going to the sale barn. Don is survived by his children Robert “Gene” (Linda) Hoffman, Debra (Kevin) Lintner, Norman Ladd, Carol (Moe) Nye, Ron Ladd, Lori (Mike) Domalakes; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Birdie Ladd, wife Norma Jean Ladd, brother Rex Ladd, and granddaughters Michelle Ladd and Sandy Lintner. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to the Don Ladd Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.