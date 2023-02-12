Obituary: Donald Lewis Meike

Donald Lewis Meike

Provided Photo

May 6, 1929 – February 2, 2023

A celebration of the life and open house for Don Meike, 93 year old lifetime Southern Johnson County resident who passed away Thursday at the Meike Ranch East of Kaycee will be held Sunday February 12th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Harold Jarrard Park Building in Kaycee by his family and friends. The Buffalo American Legion and VFW will be in charge of military rites at 2:00 p.m. at the Park Building. A private family interment will take place at a later date on the Meike Ranch. Donations in Don’s name may be made to the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association at 811 N. Glen Road in Casper, Wyoming 82601 or to Meike’s Bunkhouse at P.O. Box 372 in Kaycee, Wyoming 82639.