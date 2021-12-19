Obituary: Donald M. Schmitt

Donald M. Schmitt

Provided Photo

August 16, 1933 – November 27, 2021

Having received the Catholic Church Sacrament of the Sick and Dying, Donald M. Schmitt passed away peacefully at his home in Livermore, Colorado on November 27, 2021.

Donald was born Donald Schmitt on August 16, 1933, in Holyoke, CO. He was educated in Grant, NE and Julesburg, CO, graduating from Julesburg High School in 1952.

Don and Lucille (Egging) were married on October 17,1955, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney, NE.

Don and Lucille lived on a farm in Missouri until Don was drafted by the US Army on October 15, 1956. After basic training at Fort Carson, CO, Don was trained in Heavy Equipment and Maintenance at Fort Belvoir, VA, then Fort Hood, TX before being transferred to Zweibrucken, Germany. After his discharge in 1958, they lived in Potter, NE.

In 1962 they leased (from R.O. Anderson) Pleasant Valley Ranch located near Laporte, CO, where Don raised cattle and hay until 1965. After this, Don worked on various Livermore ranches until December 1971 when Don leased the LOX ranch from Don Weixelman, where Don and his family raised cattle, ran a horse rental business, and an excavation business.

They purchased a home in Glacier View Meadows in 1978 and moved to their current home in 1983, where Don continued excavation work and also maintained roads for Crystal Lakes and Glacier View Meadows for several years. Some of his road managers through Crystal Lakes and Glacier View Meadows said Don was the best mountaineer (road grader) operator they had ever seen or worked with.

Don is survived by his wife, Lucille; children, Cynthia Squarcia, Richard (April), Susan Stevens, (Bob Adams); grandson, Chad; great grandson, Tyler; and numerous nephews and nieces he loved so very much.

Preceding Don in death are his parents, Joseph and Katherine Schmitt and two siblings, Virginia and Donna Margritz.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 2 pm on December 17, 2021, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 330 West Mountain Avenue, in Fort Collins, CO followed by interment with military honors at Grandview Cemetery, Fort Collins, CO. The reception will follow the interment for family and friends at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 121 Meldrum Street.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 N Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325.