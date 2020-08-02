Obituary: DONALD PIERCES HANSEN

DONALD PIERCES HANSEN, 57

December 10, 1962 – June 22, 2020

Kansas City , Kansas

Donald “Pete” Pierce Hansen was born in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 10, 1962 to Donald “Swede” and Laura H. Hansen on Alamosa, Colorado.

They moved to Colorado Springs in June of 1964. Pete went to Falcon High School, where he played percussion in the marching band, and graduated in 1980. He also went to Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs.

Pete married Tammy Hinkle, daughter of Phyllis and Gary Hinkle of Colorado Springs. They have one daughter, Stephanie Lynn of Wichita, Kansas. She has four children–Damon, Rowan, Gwen and Maggie– with Adam G. Geisler.

Pete served three years in the U.S. Air Force before being discharged in Wichita, Kansas, and went to work immediately for Beechcraft for 23 years and one year for Honeywell.

Pete earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Southwestern College. He married Jansie Hansen of Wichita, Kansas, on June 2, 2007, with Taylor, Christian and Brandie, of Wichita.

Pete enjoyed cooking, collecting Frankoma Pottery and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He went home to be with our Lord June 22, 2020.

Pete is survived by his parents, Swede and Laure Hansen, of Yoder, Colorado, sisters Sharon Crandall of Ordway, Colorado and Charlotte Thompson of Battle Mountain, Nevada, and many other relatives and friends.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society or left in care of Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City, Kansas.