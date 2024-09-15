Obituary: Donald Porter

Donald Porter

Provided Photo

July 29, 1931 – September 5, 2024

Donald David Porter, 93, of Grover, Colorado passed away on September 5, 2024 at the Kimball County Manor. Don was born July 29, 1931 to Esther and David Porter at the Reichley homestead near Grover. Don was a farmer/rancher his entire life and also worked numerous side jobs throughout much of his life. In 1952 he married Jean Knapp and they raised four children.

Don served many years on the Farm Credit Services Board and on the Grover Fire Department Board. He was a life-time member of the Grover Community Club which sponsors the Earl Anderson Memorial Rodeo.

Don is survived by his sister, Peggy; three sons: Randy (Cindy) of Briggsdale, CO; Rick (Faith) of Goodland, KS; Clint (Maggie) of Pierce, CO; and daughter, Vickie (Kevin) Schinzel of Pine Bluffs, WY. He left 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Services will be held Tuesday, September 17, at 10 am at the Grover Fire Department with interment at the Grover Cemetery. A luncheon will follow. Memorials may be made to the Grover Community Club.