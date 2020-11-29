Obituary: DONALD WILLIAM SKOGLUND

DONALD WILLIAM SKOGLUND

Provided Photo

DONALD

WILLIAM SKOGLUND, 92

March 26, 1928 – November 15, 2020

Moffat, Colorado

Donald William Skoglund, 92, passed away on November 15, 2020. He used to predict his cause of death: “Shot by a jealous husband!”

Don’s parents migrated from Sweden to the United States in search of a better life. He was born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota during the Great Depression when people had to eat potato peelings and wrap their sandwiches in newspaper. He was the sixth of nine children. For the first part of his life he didn’t know if he was in Sweden or the United States because the family spoke in Swedish. As a child he milked cows on his grandfather’s farm, Amity Valley Dairy. He worked on the section gang for The Duluth, Missabe and Iron Range Railway (DM&IR) and the shipyards of Duluth. At age 14 he managed a horse stable for State Senator Arthur E. Nelson. Often, he talked about horseback riding after work through Lester Park at night.

Don served in the Regular Army as a Private First Class Infantry (Rifleman) of the 7th United States Cavalry Regiment receiving a World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal in Japan 1946–1948. He attended the Real Horsemanship Academy in Denver, where he met his future bride and studied the Art and Science of Horsemanship. Then, in 1951, moved to San Luis Obispo enrolling in the California State Polytechnic College for Horseshoeing. He graduated from the Cal Poly horseshoeing program, which certified him to shoe horses on any racetrack in the United States that was sponsored by the Thoroughbred Breeders Association. Donald moved to Kansas City and began his career on the racetrack with Pop Cole, an old-time horseshoer. In 1953, immediately after marrying Elizabeth Carol Petsch in Denver, he became sponsored by the VA as a licensed instructor to train veterans in the trade of horseshoeing. Later, someone recommended he get hired on at Rocky Flats. Don worked for Dow Chemical Company from 1954–1963 a manufacturing complex that produced nuclear weapons parts and fabricated plutonium pits to be assembled into nuclear war heads. At that time, he had the highest security clearance in the USA. Due to unbearable safety hazards, he quit and remained self-employed for the rest of his life. He was a renowned blacksmith, farrier, and horse trainer from 1949-2017. Don’s passions included; his family, nicknaming everyone, working in his barn, training horses – especially for driving and trail riding, hunting (on horseback), milking cows, having a good dog, listening to music, drinking coffee, and “talking about the neighbors”. His undeniable and incredible work ethic, honesty, manners, and compassion for the environment and human rights defined him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hjalmer Emmanuel Skoglund born in 1894, and his mother, Signe Elizabeth Johnson Skoglund born in 1900, as well as his eight siblings: Marion Elizabeth Carlson, Virginia Roberta Harris, Wayne Hjalmer Skoglund, Kenneth Lawrence Skoglund, Doris Marie Marsh, Shirley Ann Legg, Joan Helen Kunkler, John Alan Skoglund.

His four children are: Nancy Ann Skoglund (Bill) Garrett, Debra Lynn Skoglund (Mark) Hollis, Kenneth Lawrence Skoglund II (Kristin), Dawn Lee Skoglund Mayo His seven grandchildren are: Ryan Henry Janus, Denise Amy Cruz, Kimberly Marie Garrett, April Lynn Hadley, Travis Donald Mayo, Kenneth Lawrence Skoglund III, Tanya Elizabeth Znamenacek

His four great-grandchildren are: Cheyenne Autumn-Marie Janus, Sarah Brianne Janus, Kolina Rose Skoglund, Andrick Cash Skoglund. Betty, his wife of 67 years will continue to “hold down the fort!” A private family ceremony was held on a beautiful day in the Rito Alto Cemetery near his home in Moffat, Colorado.