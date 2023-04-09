Obituary: DORIS ANN (WEBSTER) WILLIAMS

July 5, 1929 – March 21, 2023

Doris Ann Williams, 93, of New Raymer, Co. passed away March 21, 2023, at Banner Northern Regional Hospital, Greeley,

Doris was born in West Bend, WI, the daughter of Wayne R. and Helen A. (nee Strasburg) Webster. She attended West Bend, WI High School and completed her senior year at Beaver Dam, WI.

Doris married George Earl (Dick) Williams in 1951 at the family home, Juneau, WI.

She and Dick moved to Colorado and established the Lazy J Quarter Circle Ranch.

She served on the Colorado Air Quality Commission and on the Prairie School District School Board, was made Colorado Woman of the Year, served as Executive Secretary for the Livestock Association, President of the Byway Project which encompassed Weld, Logan and Morgan counties for several years, was a member of Master Farm Homemakers, Greeley Doll Club, Friends of New Raymer, and was invested in water quality. She had a passion for raising Appaloosa Horses, archeology of northern Colorado, history and loved collecting dolls and bottles.

She is survived by a brother, Robert W. Webster (Beverly), Watertown, WI.; sister, Mary H. Webster-Abitz (Raymond Abitz) , Juneau, Wi), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George E. (Dick) Williams, son, Lane G. Williams, grandson, Orrin D. Williams, her parents Wayne R. and Helen (nee Strasburg Webster, Sister Jean E. (Webster) Davis, nieces Sharon Rae Webster, Jennifer R. (Groth) Koniar and very good friend, Thomas (Dale) Green.

Visitation will take place at Heer mortuary, Fort Morgan, Co., April 15, 2023, 4 to 6 p.m. and Celebration of Life on April 16 at 1 p.m. at Chapel of the Plains, 41721 Marble Ave,. Stoneham, Co. with Pastor Gary Meadows officiating followed by a luncheon at Stoneham Community Center at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you give memorials to a charity or organization of choice.

The Heer Mortuary of Fort Morgan, Co is caring for the family. To place online condolences, visit http://www.heermortuary.com .