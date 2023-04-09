Obituary: Doris E. Cirbo

Doris E. Cirbo

October 1, 1930 – November 10, 2022

“My beautiful and spunky grandma passed away last week at 92. She always claimed to be 36 years old. She was one of the hardest working people I’ve ever known. She raised sheep on her farm up until a couple of years ago. Some of my favorite childhood memories were doing chores with her on the farm. She loved purple, Christmas, all her kids/grandkids/great grandkids and being ornery.”

Lynsey Ray Marie Howell, Grandaughter

November 14, 2022

Mom’s greatest love and pride was her family, which included her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom felt truly blessed to have grandchildren and great grandchildren who knew her and enjoyed spending time with her. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Ray and her oldest son Lenny.

Mom’s other pride and joy were her dogs, Girlie and Fritz! Girlie was a pure bred Great Pyrenees and Fritz was a pure bred Schnauzer “street dog”, having been rescued from the intersection of Federal and I-70 in Denver. Girlie was a great protector of Mom’s sheep and stayed around the corrals, never coming into the house; while Fritz, “the Little Man” was a spoiled house dog, who ruled the entire household. Both provided Mom with years of joy, companionship and comfort.

Our Mom had many interests including her farm, her sheep, the Wool Festivals in Taos, New Mexico and Estes Park, Colorado, her garden and her 50 year career with H&R Block as a tax advisor. The children and grandchildren of some of her original H&R Block clients sought her knowledgeable advice regarding their taxes!

Mom had a great love for people and they loved her in return. Mom was known for her very funny, dry sense of humor and silly comments and the ability to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome into her home. One of Mom’s greatest joys in life came from her devotion to helping others.

Anyone who knew our Mom for more than a day will remember her friendship and her kind and genuine manner of caring.

A family Celebration of Mom’s Life will be held at 1:00pm on April 15, 2023 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St. Longmont, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation on Mom’s behalf to a charitable organization of your choosing, or please consider making a donation to the LET”S TALK COMMUNICATION ACCESS Initiative.

The LET’S TALK COMMUNICATION ACCESS Initiative mission is to support “communication access for all” by supporting children and adults with complex communication needs to actively participate in their lives at home, at school, at work and in the community via Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) systems. The goals are to build meaningful relationships, to support inclusive participation and to grow the community’s awareness of how AAC systems support neighbors, friends and family to engage, learn and grow.

Visit the LET’s TALK website, www. letstalkinitiative.com for additional information. The website is the easiest way to donate via credit card, debit card or pay pal. If you would like to donate via check please mail to:

Let’s Talk Initiative

c/o Lori Gimelshteyn

26463 E Caley Dr, Aurora, CO 80016

Let’s Talk is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Charitable Organization (EIN: 83-3060920), therefore all donations are deductible under Internal Revenue Code Sections 170.

Also, please consider “Saving the Date” of June 16, 2023 for the 2023 Charity Gala to be held at the Cielo at Castle Pines.