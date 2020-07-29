Obituary: Doris E. Huffstetler

Doris E. Huffstetler

Doris E. Huffstetler, 98 May 18, 1922 – June 25, 2020 Grand Junction, Colorado Doris E. Huffstetler, age 98, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and formerly of Yampa, Colorado, died on June 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 18, 1922, in McCoy, Colorado, to Hugh Julius Norman and Mae Laura Henesy Norman. Doris was raised and lived the majority of her adult life in her beloved Yampa area.

Doris married Bueford E. Huffstetler on October 14, 1940. Three sons were born from the marriage. She and Bueford owned a ranch up the Yampa River and raised registered Hereford cattle. Doris had a truly beautiful passion and love for the ranch life.

She moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, along with her husband in 2001, where they enjoyed many friends, old and new. She was an amazing cook and gardener and enjoyed playing Bridge and feeding her hummingbirds. Doris loved the Norman Family reunions, and as soon as one got over she could hardly wait for the next reunion.

Survivors include her son, Bruce and Mary Lou Huffstetler of Riverton, WY; six grandchildren: Sophie (Gary) Starkey of Thermopolis, WY; Mark (Amanda) Huffstetler of Farson, WY; Sonja (Daryl) Fullerton of Riverton, WY; Susan (Lance) Magee of Rock Springs, WY; Shane Huffstetler of Thermopolis, WY; and Jake (Rebecca) Huffstetler of Yampa, CO; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bueford; sons, Aaron and Dwight; grandson, John Huffstetler; her parents; two sisters; and four brothers.

The family respectfully requests that donations may be made in her memory to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

Callahan-Edfast Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Graveside services will be held at the Yampa, CO cemetery at 10:30 AM on August 15, 2020, and a luncheon to follow at the Huffstetler Ranch.