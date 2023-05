Doris E. Martin

Provided Photo

May 27, 1931 – December 26, 2022

Doris Evelyn Ford Cox Martin, 91, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on December 26, 2022.

Her graveside memorial service will be at the Liberal Kansas Memorial Cemetery on June 10th at 11AM. Lunch will be provided after this service in Liberal, Kansas at the Vargas Restaurant.

A smaller, second graveside memorial service will be at the Beulah Cemetery in Wichita County, Kansas on June 11th at 11AM for close family members and friends.