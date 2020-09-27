Obituary: DORIS LEE (SCHISSLER) DREILING

DORIS LEE (SCHISSLER) DREILING

DORIS LEE (

SCHISSLER) DREILING, 75

February 20, 1945 – August 8, 2020

Ft. Lupton, Colorado

Doris passed away peacefully at University Hospital in Denver, Colorado surrounded by immediate family.

Doris was born in Platteville, Colorado on February 20, 1945 to Phillip and Mildred (Freeling) Schissler and was seven of nine siblings. Doris grew up around the Brighton area and graduated from Brighton High School and later attended college at NJC in Sterling. She then married Michael (Mick or Mike) Dreiling on December 17, 1966 before residing in Oklahoma for a short period of time. She became a farmer’s wife and lived in the Hudson area after that.

Doris spent most of her life devoted to her family. She was a stay at home mom who was active with the Hudson PTA where her children, Ty and Kim, attended school and she eventually worked as the lunch clerk. She loved each of the holidays. Many remember the Easter egg hunts with the “golden” egg as a prize. She would cook large Thanksgiving dinners that were always at her house. Christmas was one of the favorite holidays for not only Doris, but much of the family; homemade cookies and candies, decorations, gifts, and of course, meatballs on Christmas eve are some of the things that made it so memorable. She always enjoyed life. Doris enjoyed going to Las Vegas, Cabo San Lucas and cruises in the Caribbean. Along with the travel she looked forward to summer afternoon and weekends at a nearby lake boating, water skiing and camping with family and friends. She loved mowing her yard, planting flowers, lake fishing at Lynx Pass, garage sales and clearance racks, porcelain dolls, pottery, cooking and baking to name a few. She was an awesome cook and baker. She enjoyed making a variety of foods from some traditional German dishes to ravioli and chile rellenos but was most known for her amazing homemade pies. Her pies became widely known during their next adventure at the Longhorn restaurant in Hudson and are still brought up in conversation from time to time.

After the years at the restaurant, Doris was able to spend more time with her grandkids. She attended every event she could from school programs and sporting events to 4H livestock shows which displayed her love and support. She became more involved with her church and loved the Lord. She was sweet, kind, honest, hard-working, unselfish, loving, caring and kind to all who knew her.

Doris is survived by her husband of 53 years, Mike Dreiling; son, Ty (Tara) Dreiling, daughter, Kim Spayd; five grandchildren, Taylor, Tamber and Tate Dreiling, Elizabeth and Emily Spayd; four sisters, Elsie Gashler, Carol Odenbaugh, Norma Schumacher and Margie Herndon along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; three sisters, Lorene Roth, Marian Dinkel, Linda Mulligan; one brother, Marvin (Sonny) Schissler; and a son-in-law, Keith Spayd.

Visitation was held at Tabor Rice Funeral Home, Brighton, Colorado on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral Services were held at Grace Lutheran Church in Hudson, Colorado on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 am. Services were live streamed and are available for viewing via Doris’ online obituary at http://www.TaborFuneralHome.com. A luncheon followed at the South East Weld County Fairgrounds. Interment will be at Heart of the Plains Cemetery in Roggen, Colorado at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Doris’ name to Grace Lutheran Church.