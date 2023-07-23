Obituary: DOROTHY Diane VIEFHAUS

DOROTHY Diane VIEFHAUS

Provided Photo

July 7, 1947 – July 14, 2023

(Dorothy) Diane Viefhaus, 76, died Friday July 14, 2023, 6 years after a diagnosis of ALS. She was born July 7, 1947 in Greeley, Colorado to William and Dorothy Dudley. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1965.

She was elected Grand Worthy Advisor of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls in 1965. Diane visited over 90 assemblies in the state of Colorado during her year making many life-long friends.

Diane married Roger Viefhaus on August 26, 1967 in Greeley. They lived east of LaSalle for 30 years before moving east of Kersey in 1997.

She retired from Greeley-Evans School District #6 after 25 years of service. She was the office manager at Greeley Central High School at the time of her retirement. She had worked at East Memorial Elementary School and in several departments at the Administration Building. She greatly loved and enjoyed her job at Central because of the connection she had with the staff and students.

Diane and Roger shared their love for horses. They spent many hours showing, packing and trail riding together. Many summers were spent with their daughters, Jodee and Jamie, at horse shows and 4-H horse activities. She was an assistant 4-H leader helping kids with horse projects. Diane’s list of awards included Grand Champion Aged Gelding at Wyoming State Fair, Reserve Grand Champion at Colorado State Fair and qualifying three years for the World Appaloosa Horse Show, placing sixth and seventh in consecutive years.

Diane deeply loved her husband, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. She was involved in all her daughters’ events and activities, frequently serving as a sponsor or chaperone. She served as LaSalle Elementary School PTA President and Valley High School Parent Advisory Council President. Diane never missed a dance recital, game, swim meet, play, band concert, music contest or school assembly. She lovingly repeated this involvement with her grandchildren, Preston, Paige, Meagan, Kanyon, and Harlee. Diane attended their basketball camps and games, swim meets, tennis matches, T-ball, dance lessons, recitals, concerts, holiday programs, Grandparents’ Day and 4-H activities.

She had a strong deep faith and commitment to her Lord and knew where she would spend eternity. She was a member of the Kersey Community Church.

Diane is survived by her husband, Roger, daughters Jodee (Jody) Rupple of Ault and Jamie Viefhaus-Zak (Cory Oster) of Kersey, grandchildren Preston (Nicole) Rupple, Paige Rupple, Meagan Culpepper, Kanyon Zak, and Harlee Zak, great­ granddaughter Lillian Rupple, sister Joy Hall, brother Bill (Rhonda) Dudley, a very special Aunt Shirley Wertz, and numerous special cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, BD and Dorothy Lowry and William Dudley, her in-laws, Alfred and Laverne Viefhaus and sister-in-law Jacqueline Prebish.

The family would like to thank Pathways Hospice for the exceptional care they provided, specifically Melissa, Shelly, Becky and Chaplain Allan. In lieu offlowers, please make donations to Pathways Hospice 4075 W. 11th Street, Greeley,

co 80634.