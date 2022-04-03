Obituary: DOROTHY JEAN PETERSON

DOROTHY JEAN PETERSON

Provided Photo

December 10, 1925 – March 24, 2022

Dorothy Jean Peterson was born on December 10, 1925 to Donald F. and Christina (Berett) Plumb in Eaton, CO. She was raised on the Plumb farm in Kersey and graduated from Kersey High School. After graduation she attended college in Greeley, then transferred to Greeley Business College. After graduation, she worked as a stenographer/secretary until her marriage.

In 1946 she married Herman Peterson and moved to the Peterson Farm where she became a full time farm wife and mother.

Dorothy enjoyed puzzles, reading and most of all spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Donald A. Plumb; son Herman L. Peterson; and daughter Sandra Roose.

She is survived by her daughter Marsha (Ron) Baker; son Randy (Laura) Peterson; daughter-in-law Connie Peterson; son-in-law Rodney Roose; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great granddaughters; sister Phyllis Dunn; sister-in-law Judy Plumb and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4-7 at the Allnutt Funeral Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO. with services on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Kersey Community Church, 26221 CR 53, Kersey, CO. Donatiions in Dorothy’s name may be made to The American Cancer Society last P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at https://www.cancer.org/