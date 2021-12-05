Obituary: Dorothy Marie Clyncke

Dorothy Marie Clyncke

April 4, 2021 – November 17, 2021

Dorothy Marie Clyncke, 94, passed away in her sleep at Grand Junction home on November 17, 2021. Dorothy was a strong, hardworking, kindhearted woman who was adored by many.

Dorothy was Born on April 4th, 1927, in North Loop Nebraska. Her parents were James Paul White and Gladys Grace Hurley.. They married November 26, 1944, in Martinez, California, Lived, in Colorado where they had their 7 children: Richard (Nancy) Clyncke, Phyllis (Denny) Stuart, Eugene(Laura) Clyncke, Gladys Meyer, Delores(Ron) Phillips, Sharon(John) Warner and Linda(Steve) Bethka. In 1963, Wilbert and Dorothy purchased a ranch in Yampa, CO that is now known as the Clyncke’s Bear River Ranch. She survived colon cancer, breast cancer, back and hip surgeries, multiple strokes, and a heart attack.

Dorothy had been preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Wilbert, Eugene & Laura Clyncke, Ron Phillips, great-granddaughter Kelsie Clyncke, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous special friends.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at the Clyncke’s Bear River Ranch Private Cemetery.